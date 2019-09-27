Entertainment News Roundup: Nine-year-old double amputee to model at Paris Fashion Week

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sick Kylie Jenner pulls out of Paris fashion week

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner on Wednesday pulled out of Paris Fashion Week where she was due to launch a new cosmetics line with French luxury brand Balmain. Jenner, 22, said on Twitter that she was sick and unable to travel to Paris to launch the collection as planned on Friday with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

Third suspect arrested in rapper Mac Miller's drug death probe

A Los Angeles man who prosecutors say supplied the counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl blamed in Mac Miller's fatal 2018 overdose has been taken into custody on federal drug charges, the third arrest stemming from the rapper's death. Stephen Andrew "Stevie" Walter was apprehended at his Los Angeles home on Monday and charged with distributing and possessing a controlled substance, U.S. Attorney's spokesman Thom Mrozek said.

Two U.S. movie theater chains ban masks at screenings of 'Joker'

The Landmark Theaters chain will ban costumes and masks for moviegoers during screenings of the film "Joker" , it said on Thursday, following concerns expressed by families involved in a 2012 mass shooting during a Batman film in Colorado. The Los Angeles-based chain, which runs 52 theaters in 27 markets, said it wanted customers to enjoy the film as a "cinematic achievement."

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday. "First time together on stage... on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show," a tweet from Fox Corp's Fox Sports said.

How Renee Zellweger fell in love with Judy Garland for 'Judy'

How do you play a Hollywood icon like Judy Garland? For Renee Zellweger, getting under her skin was like falling in love. Zellweger, 50, has won rave reviews for her heartbreaking portrait of Garland in "Judy," out in U.S. movie theaters on Friday, and awards pundits are already predicting a fourth Oscar nomination.

Apple will seek theater deals for movies before streaming: WSJ

Apple Inc plans to take a different path to stream rival Netflix and allow theatrical releases for some of the feature-length films it has begun producing for its new Apple TV+ service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said that by pursuing traditional releases for major projects, the iPhone maker hopes to make it easier to attract big-name directors and producers to its projects.

Resurrected Patou shows off chic, laid-back new look at Paris Fashion Week

French couture house Patou came back to life on Wednesday under the helm of LVMH, its new parent company, and designer Guillaume Henry, who gave a modern, chic twist to its historical designs at a Paris Fashion Week presentation. Patou's office, a typical Haussmannian apartment a stone's throw from Notre-Dame Cathedral, was turned into a showroom where clients and journalists got a glimpse of the brand's first fashion collection since it closed its doors in 1987.

Nine-year-old double amputee to model at Paris Fashion Week

Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, will become the first double amputee to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week on Friday when she will model for children's wear label Lulu et Gigi inside the Eiffel Tower. Born in Birmingham, Britain, Daisy-May's lower legs were amputated due to fibular hemimelia - a lack or shortening of the calf bone - when she was 18 months old. She started modeling for UK clothing brands a year ago and has walked at the London Kids' Fashion Week in February and at the New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

Disney unveils 'Star Wars' merchandise at Britain's Pinewood Studios

Actors from the "Star Wars" franchise headlined a global live-streamed event at Britain's famed Pinewood Studios on Thursday to unveil new Walt Disney Co merchandise tied to the latest movie installment and series spin-offs. The new toys, clothes, and gadgets will officially go on sale on Friday, Oct. 4, a date marketed by Disney as "Triple Force Friday", as it seeks to build buzz ahead of the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in December.

As Congress moves toward impeachment, U.S. late-night hosts rib Trump - and Pelosi

From late night television hosts to tabloid front pages, the congressional Democrats' impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Trump sparked a firestorm of jokes and quips. The inquiry announced Tuesday by Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi means that Trump could be the third president to face impeachment proceedings, after a whistleblower complaint accused him of seeking Ukraine's help to smear Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

