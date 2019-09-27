'Weathering With You' opens Japanese film festival in capital

"Weathering with You", Japan's official entry to the Oscars in the International Feature Film category, opened the third edition of Japanese Film Festival here on Friday. Hosted by the Japan Foundation in partnership with PVR cinemas, the festival will showcase 25 films and some of the popular titles are "Dance with Me", "Lu over the Wall", "Your Name", "Perfect World" ," Bento Harassment", "Children of the Sea", "Kingdom" , "My Dad is a Heel Wrestler!" Tokyo Ghoul and "The Fable".

"Weathering with You", which is Japan's official entry to the Academy awards in 2020, is scheduled for a nationwide release in India on October 11. Directed by Makoto Shinkai, the man behind internationally popular "Your Name", the film has been breaking box office records in Japan.

Shinkai, who attended the screening of his film in India along with Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Japan Embassy and Kaoru Miyamoto, Director-General, Japan Foundation New Delhi, said the enthusiasm around the film has been overwhelming. "I am very excited to be here in India for the premiere of Weathering With You. The e Anime is a popular genre in Japan and it makes me so happy to see a similar popularity in India too. I hope the audience will love my film," Shinkai said in a statement.

"I would like to thank Japan Foundation, PVR Cinemas and VKAAO for making this happen. I wish all the luck for a successful Japanese Film Festival 2019," he added. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas said, “With an increase in exposure to global content, there is a significant surge in demand for international projects across markets. The strategy is to empower people with quality choices and cater to a wider set of audience." PTI BK BK

