'BoJack Horseman' to end with season 6

Adult animated sitcom "BoJack Horeseman" is set to ride off into the sunset. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix on Friday revealed that the sixth season would be the last of the critically-acclaimed comedy from creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

The sixth season will air in two parts with the first due October 25 and the final run streaming on January 31, 2020. As per sources, Bob-Waksberg plotted season six as a conclusion to the story of a washed-up 1990s sitcom star from Horsin' Around (voiced by Will Arnett) navigating life with his human sidekick, Todd (Aaron Paul), and feline agent, Carolyn (Amy Sedaris).

The show narrates the story of a depressed alcoholic horse called BoJack (Arnett). The official Twitter account of the series also shared the news and dropped the trailer for sixth and final season.

"If you asked me six years ago how I thought I'd be remembered I'd have probably said that horse from horsin' around but here we are season six on @netflix. "The two-part final season before I hit the dusty trail aka runyon. Don't make plans Oct 25 or Jan 31 because you're watching me and feeling feels," the tweet read.

"BoJack Horseman" also voice features Alison Brie and Paul F Tompkins. The news comes nearly a year after the fifth season debut to favourable reviews.

