Entertainment News Roundup: Apple will seek theater deals for movies before streaming: WSJ

Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab

American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program. Hetfield's fellow band members, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, issued a joint statement on the band's Instagram account stating they were "devastated" by the decision.

Spider-Man to keep swinging in Marvel's movie universe

Spider-Man, the popular web-slinging superhero currently played by actor Tom Holland, will headline a new movie in 2021 and appear in a future Marvel Studios film under a deal announced Friday by Sony Corp and Walt Disney Co . The agreement between the Hollywood studios was welcome news to fans who had feared that a corporate dispute would keep Spider-Man out of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Two U.S. movie theater chains ban masks at screenings of 'Joker'

The Landmark Theaters chain will ban costumes and masks for moviegoers during screenings of the film "Joker" , it said on Thursday, following concerns expressed by families involved in a 2012 mass shooting during a Batman film in Colorado. The Los Angeles-based chain, which runs 52 theaters in 27 markets, said it wanted customers to enjoy the film as a "cinematic achievement."

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday. "First time together on stage... on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show," a tweet from Fox Corp's Fox Sports said.

How Renee Zellweger fell in love with Judy Garland for 'Judy'

How do you play a Hollywood icon like Judy Garland? For Renee Zellweger, getting under her skin was like falling in love. Zellweger, 50, has won rave reviews for her heartbreaking portrait of Garland in "Judy," out in U.S. movie theaters on Friday, and awards pundits are already predicting a fourth Oscar nomination.

Apple will seek theater deals for movies before streaming: WSJ

Apple Inc plans to give its feature-length film productions extended theatrical releases before making them available on its streaming TV service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said that by pursuing deals that would see major projects screened for weeks in theaters, the iPhone maker hopes to make it easier to attract big-name directors and producers.

Resurrected Patou shows off chic, laid-back new look at Paris Fashion Week

French couture house Patou came back to life on Wednesday under the helm of LVMH, its new parent company, and designer Guillaume Henry, who gave a modern, chic twist to its historical designs at a Paris Fashion Week presentation. Patou's office, a typical Haussmannian apartment a stone's throw from Notre-Dame Cathedral, was turned into a showroom where clients and journalists got a glimpse of the brand's first fashion collection since it closed its doors in 1987.

Nine-year-old double amputee to model at Paris Fashion Week

Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, will become the first double amputee to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week on Friday, when she will model for children's wear label Lulu et Gigi inside the Eiffel Tower. Born in Birmingham, Britain, Daisy-May's lower legs were amputated due to fibular hemimelia - a lack or shortening of the calf bone - when she was 18 months old. She started modeling for UK clothing brands a year ago and has walked at the London Kids' Fashion Week in February and at the New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

Disney unveils 'Star Wars' merchandise at Britain's Pinewood Studios

Actors from the "Star Wars" franchise headlined a global livestreamed event at Britain's famed Pinewood Studios on Thursday to unveil new Walt Disney Co merchandise tied to the latest movie instalment and series spin-offs. The new toys, clothes and gadgets will officially go on sale on Friday Oct. 4, a date marketed by Disney as "Triple Force Friday", as it seeks to build buzz ahead of the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in December.

Issey Miyake's new designer cans catwalk for Paris show

Issey Miyake's new designer Satoshi Kondo had models in free-flowing dresses dancing, twirling and skateboarding around a former 19th century mortuary for his Paris Fashion Week show. From the cast-iron rafters of the "Cent Quatre" art space, which for more than a century was home to the capital's municipal undertakers, dresses were slowly lowered onto models to the ethereal electronic sounds of French artist DeLaurentis.

