Adil Hussain's 'Raahgir', 'Nirvana Inn' set for world premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Adil Hussain on Saturday announced his two films -- "Raahgir" and "Nirvana Inn" -- will have their world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2019 (BIFF). The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

"I feel privileged that two films @raahgirthefilm 'Raahgir' and 'Nirvana Inn' @NirvanaInnFilm will world premiere at the prestigious @busanfilmfest 2019.

"I play the male lead in both. Along with co-actors, directors, producers, I also will attend the screenings and Q&As. 5th to 10th Oct," Adil tweeted. Both the films will be screened under 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section, with "Nirvana Inn" on October 6 and "Raahgir" on October 7.

"Raahgir" (The Wayfarers), directed by Goutam Ghose and produced by Amit Agarwal. The film, also starring Neeraj Kabi and Tillotama Shome, is a tale of human empathy in the time of crisis and revolves around three characters and the relationship they form with each other through a journey in search of their livelihoods.

On the other hand, "Nirvana Inn" is a psychological thriller depicting guilt, fear, and reincarnation, directed by Vijay Jayapal. It also features Rajshri Deshpande and Sandhya Mridul.

The festival runs from October 3 through October 12.

