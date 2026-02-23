Gold Surges Amid U.S. Tariff Conflicts

The price of gold soared to a three-week high on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against President Trump's extensive tariffs fueled economic uncertainty. Investors, reacting to the pressure on the dollar, turned to gold as a safe asset, with spot gold rising 1.1% to $5,158.29 per ounce.

The cancellation of tariffs, initially pursued under emergency law, was a significant setback for the Trump administration and had widespread implications for global markets. Chief market analyst Tim Waterer noted that this development rekindled interest in gold as a defensive investment in the face of potential market volatility.

In response to the court's decision, President Trump announced intentions to increase a temporary tariff on imports, leading to declines in both Wall Street futures and the dollar. This ongoing tariff uncertainty, mixed with geopolitical tensions, signals a turbulent period ahead for the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)