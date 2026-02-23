Left Menu

'Boong' Triumphs at BAFTA: Celebrating Lakshmipriya Devi's Inspiring Win

Director Lakshmipriya Devi's film 'Boong' won the best children and family film category at the 79th BAFTA awards. The film's success highlights the strength of Manipuri culture in cinema, with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh praising Devi's commitment to impactful storytelling and expressing hopes for peace in Manipur.

Updated: 23-02-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:54 IST
Director Lakshmipriya Devi has brought immense pride to Manipur and India with her film 'Boong', which has been awarded the best children and family film at the 79th BAFTA awards. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh extended his congratulations, emphasizing the achievement's significance for Manipuri culture.

In her acceptance speech in London, Devi made an emotional appeal for peace in Manipur and expressed gratitude for the award, acknowledging the importance of forgiveness and resilience. The movie, produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, captured global attention with its unique storytelling and powerful message.

The win is a testament to the growing influence of Manipuri cinema on the world stage, and it brings accolades not only to the region but to the entire nation. Devi's dedication to impactful filmmaking continues to inspire, as she champions the narratives of her homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

