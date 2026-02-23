Left Menu

Reimagining Leadership: The Evolution of MBA in an AI-Driven World

In a rapidly shifting business landscape influenced by AI and complex models, MBAs are now crucial for mid-career leaders to refine strategic thinking and leadership skills. This global MBA program from UWA and IIM Kozhikode focuses on real-world applications, offering professionals an integrated learning and leadership experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:52 IST
The business world is experiencing unprecedented changes, driven by rapid AI integration, geopolitical fluctuations, and evolving business architectures. A reported 64% of executives acknowledge AI's role in sparking innovation, reshaping decision-making processes traditionally confined to technology functions.

In response, mid-career leaders are flocking back to educational institutions, not to learn mere tools, but to refine their strategic insights amid evolving industry demands. Business schools are witnessing a surge in MBA applications, as professionals seek intellectual growth while continuing their careers. Universities like UWA, in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode, respond to this trend with a more flexible, globally-oriented MBA.

The program proposes an innovative educational model, tightly aligning academic rigor with real-world relevance, and offers AI-focused masterclasses to cultivate leaders adept at navigating and harnessing AI's transformative effects. This shift aligns with the broader educational movement anticipating future leadership requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

