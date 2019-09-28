Chris Martin’s Dakota Johnson wants another movie with Jamie Dornan

The erotic scenes of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in the Fifty Shades franchise movies are unforgettable. The husband of Amelia Warner rose to fame alongside Chris Martin's real-life partner via the Fifty Shades franchise movies based on the novels by E L James. The movie series is already over but many fans still ardently want them to play romantic scenes in any other movie.

Are Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson going to be seen again together in any movie soon? This is a million-dollar question as no one has the answer yet. Rumors have recently swirled up that a fourth Fifty Shades movie can be made. According to Business Times China, the release of the Fifty Shades from Christian's Point of View in 2017 is possible. But there is no official confirmation on it.

The fourth firm is 'supposedly' likely to feature all the thoughts of Jamie Dornan's character, Christian Grey throughout the trilogy. Of course, should things push through, Dakota Johnson would reunite with her Fifty Shades leading man, the source added.

Is Dakota Johnson interested to do another movie with Jamie Dornan and getting naked again? In a recent media conversation, when Chris Martin's lover was questioned if she would be interested to work in another movie with her previous Fifty Shades' co-star that would require her to get naked again, she cited she would be glad to accept the project as she would not want to close the door of any possibilities.

"If there's a project or a film that has a similar plot line – or I don't know if that would happen again – I'm not going to steer away from anything. I want to do everything, and I want to learn. I learn so much, no matter the project," Chris Martin's lovebird said.

However, according to Amelia Warner's hubby, Jamie Dornan, the fourth movie of Fifty Shades franchise is highly unlikely since Fifty Shades Freed was the final volume in the trilogy of E L James.

In our previous news, we stated how the 37-year-old father of three daughters that he would be highly supporting Dakota's new film The Friend. He said that he would buy ticket to watch her movie.