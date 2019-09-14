Jamie Dornan says he’ll buy ticket to watch Dakota Johnson’s film ‘The Friend’

We can't forget those scenes in Fifty Shades franchises in which Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson inundated the screens with their erotic love (Fifty Shades of Grey released in 2015, Fifty Shades Darker in 2017 and Fifty Shades Freed in 2018).

But unfortunately, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are not likely to share screens soon despite receiving huge requests from their fans from around the world. May be they don't want to share screen because they have already been strained with plenty of relationship-rumors in the past, even after the completion of the Fifty Shades franchise.

Recently, both Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan were present in Toronto another year at Toronto International Film Festival or TIFF. The husband of Amelia Warner attended the festival for his new movie Synchronic, while his former Fifty Shades co-star was present to promote the movie titled The Friend.

Jamie Dornan said to the journalists that he would be highly supporting her new film The Friend. "We saw each other earlier today, we're actually doing the same sort of press route. I've already seen her, but I'm not going to get a chance to see it here sadly, so I'll get a ticket like everyone else," the 37-year-old actor said.

"It's great, I love this festival. I always have a great time and it's nice to be here with a couple of very very different films," Anthropoid actor added.

Dakota Johnson, who is said to be currently dating Chris Martin, was looking absolutely mesmerizing on the red carpet at the world premiere of her movie The Friend. She will be seen with Jason Segel in the movie who joined her at the TIFF's screening. The two spent amazing time with each other as friends and Jason was photographed putting his arm around her.