Entertainment News Roundup: aris Fashion Week show; Joker screening and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab

American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program. Hetfield's fellow band members, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, issued a joint statement on the band's Instagram account stating they were "devastated" by the decision.

Spider-Man to keep swinging in Marvel's movie universe

Spider-Man, the popular web-slinging superhero currently played by actor Tom Holland, will headline a new movie in 2021 and appear in a future Marvel Studios film under a deal announced Friday by Sony Corp and Walt Disney Co . The agreement between the Hollywood studios was welcome news to fans who had feared that a corporate dispute would keep Spider-Man out of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Two U.S. movie theater chains ban masks at screenings of 'Joker'

The Landmark Theaters chain will ban costumes and masks for moviegoers during screenings of the film "Joker" , it said on Thursday, following concerns expressed by families involved in a 2012 mass shooting during a Batman film in Colorado. The Los Angeles-based chain, which runs 52 theaters in 27 markets, said it wanted customers to enjoy the film as a "cinematic achievement."

Apple will seek theater deals for movies before streaming: WSJ

Apple Inc plans to give its feature-length film productions extended theatrical releases before making them available on its streaming TV service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said that by pursuing deals that would see major projects screened for weeks in theaters, the iPhone maker hopes to make it easier to attract big-name directors and producers.

L'Oreal celebrates female empowerment with a glamorous runway show

French cosmetics maker L'Oreal hosted its annual runway show on Saturday featuring an all-star cast of movie stars, singers and supermodels who embodied self-empowerment on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. Celebrities including Britain's Naomi Campbell looked on from the audience of the show, held in the inner courtyard of the neoclassical Monnaie de Paris building.

Jose Jose, one of Mexico's most-loved voices, dies at 71

Mexican singer Jose Jose, whose powerful, romantic ballads captivated Latin America for more than half a century, died on Saturday. Mexico's Culture Ministry expressed its condolences in a statement, calling Jose Jose, whose real name was Jose Romulo Sosa Ortiz, "one of Mexico's most loved voices."

Disney unveils 'Star Wars' merchandise at Britain's Pinewood Studios

Actors from the "Star Wars" franchise headlined a global live-streamed event at Britain's famed Pinewood Studios on Thursday to unveil new Walt Disney Co merchandise tied to the latest movie installment and series spin-offs. The new toys, clothes, and gadgets will officially go on sale on Friday, Oct. 4, a date marketed by Disney as "Triple Force Friday", as it seeks to build buzz ahead of the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in December.

Issey Miyake's new designer cans catwalk for Paris show

Issey Miyake's new designer Satoshi Kondo had models in free-flowing dresses dancing, twirling and skateboarding around a former 19th century mortuary for his Paris Fashion Week show. From the cast-iron rafters of the "Cent Quatre" art space, which for more than a century was home to the capital's municipal undertakers, dresses were slowly lowered onto models to the ethereal electronic sounds of French artist DeLaurentis.

