Britney Spears wants to 'stop and reflect' on life

Pop star Britney Spears is taking a break from her career to "stop and reflect" about her life choices. The singer took to Instagram to share her thoughts and said it was time she focused on what she wants from life as she has been working since childhood.

"I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!! I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want... I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. "Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf," Spears wrote on Friday.

She also shared a picture of her performing on stage. Britney, 37, announced earlier this year she was taking time off whilst her father, Jamie Spears, was battling health issues.

