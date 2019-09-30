Entertainment News Roundup: L'Oreal celebrates female empowerment with glamorous runway show

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Two U.S. movie theater chains ban masks at screenings of 'Joker'

The Landmark Theaters chain will ban costumes and masks for moviegoers during screenings of the film "Joker" , it said on Thursday, following concerns expressed by families involved in a 2012 mass shooting during a Batman film in Colorado. The Los Angeles-based chain, which runs 52 theaters in 27 markets, said it wanted customers to enjoy the film as a "cinematic achievement."

L'Oreal celebrates female empowerment with glamorous runway show

French cosmetics maker L'Oreal hosted its annual runway show on Saturday featuring an all-star cast of movie stars, singers and supermodels who embodied self-empowerment on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. Celebrities including Britain's Naomi Campbell looked on from the audience of the show, held in the inner courtyard of the neoclassical Monnaie de Paris building.

Jose Jose, one of Mexico's most-loved voices, dies at 71

Mexican singer Jose Jose, whose powerful, romantic ballads captivated Latin America for more than half a century, died on Saturday. Mexico's Culture Ministry expressed its condolences in a statement, calling Jose Jose, whose real name was Jose Romulo Sosa Ortiz, "one of Mexico's most loved voices."

Box Office: 'Abominable' Climbs to No. 1 With $20.8 Million, 'Judy' Hits High Note

"Abominable" towered over the box office this weekend as Universal and DreamWorks' animated adventure debuted to $20.85 million in North America and $29.7 million worldwide. The PG movie benefited as one of the few offerings at multiplexes catering to family crowds and marked the best opening of the year for an original animated film.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Climate activists block traffic in U.S. capital, chain themselves to sailboat

(With inputs from agencies.)