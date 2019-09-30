Rainshine Entertainment Adds Three New Companies to its Existing Portfolio, Strengthening its Global Content Business

Rainshine Entertainment, a leading entertainment company that creates diverse and iconic content for Indian and global audiences, announces new and significant additions to its bouquet of entertainment content companies. Crystalizing this move is the acquisition of significant stakes in two new media companies - All Things Small (ATS) and FirstAction, which will function independently; Rainshine will collaborate with them to offer strategic direction and drive growth. This expansion is further bolstered by the creation of Rainbox Studios, a new internal division of Rainshine.

All Things Small, the newly launched media company and development platform, has been co-founded by an illustrious quartet of media mavericks, Supriya Nair, Sidin Vadukut, Gaurav Vaz and Devaiah Bopanna. The company will produce high-quality original journalism, documentaries, and narrative non-fiction content in a variety of formats, encompassing shows, films, and digital properties. With a passion for 'true stories', ATS will introduce two brand-new journalistic outlets that will publish India's best storytellers and reporters in unusual formats and various languages. Rainshine is currently co-developing three shows with ATS - a biopic, a campus-based project, and a docu-drama, marking its foray into real-life storytelling.

FirstAction, led by Saad Khan and Maaz Khan, is a Bengaluru-based creative content and film production company that endeavors to be the go-to player for content creation and execution in South India. The team is credited for the writing, direction and production expertise behind the award-winning movie and soon to become web series 'Humble Politician Nograj', and a host of other movies, live shows and digital content. On the back of this, they aim to build FirstAction as South India's largest vernacular platform, thus also cementing Rainshine's official entry into this space.

Founded by media veteran Munnish Puri and backed by a group of passionate content creators with diverse backgrounds, Rainbox Studios will focus on developing and producing cutting-edge game shows along with high-end non-fiction and fiction concepts. Boasting of pioneering franchises like ULTA FULLTA, India's first cricket digital game show unveiled during the ICC World Cup 2019, and VotesUp, the world's first election fantasy league launched around India's recent General Elections, Rainbox will create inspiring and emotionally engaging content for Indian as well as global audiences.

Commenting on this development, Neeraj Bhargava, Chairman & CEO, Rainshine Entertainment, said, "Rainshine was created to tell the most compelling stories across genres and platforms, spanning both existing and first-of-its-kind formats. Our primary aim is to give India's best creative minds an avenue to turn storytelling into a viable business proposition. The teams at All Things Small, FirstAction, and Rainbox Studios have a rich repository of fantastic ideas waiting to be executed, and we couldn't be more excited to collaborate and create many industry-firsts. Needless to say, we have deep respect for the intellect and vision of each company, and are delighted to have them on-board."

"All of us are passionate about true stories. At ATS, we want to tell them elegantly, profitably and on every conceivable platform. We're privileged to have the support of Rainshine, a company whose belief in the value of great storytelling and the pursuit of truth, matches ours," said Sidin Vadukut, Co-founder & CEO of All Things Small.

Saad Khan, Founder & Creative Director of FirstAction, said, "The synergy between Rainshine and us has been scintillating since day one. Their intent and drive to create high-quality content formidably aligns with our passion, artistic sensibility, and work ethic. We are absolutely charged to work with Neeraj, Anuraag, and the entire Rainshine team. Their work ethic and respect towards creative talent is inspiring."

Munnish Puri, Founder & CEO of Rainbox Studios, said, "Today, content has no borders and with digitization, the new power is truly in the hands of global viewers. Rainbox Studios is creating cutting-edge content formats that break the norms. We are also bringing alive diverse storytelling with a strong focus on high production values."

With comprehensive coverage of multiple genres, Rainshine brings new stories, formats, and experiences for audiences worldwide.

About Rainshine:

Rainshine is a global entertainment company that creates content and formats which enthrall and enlighten a global audience. Transcending both digital and traditional media, our content covers a wide variety of genres including comedy, drama, romance, sports, thrillers, gaming, documentaries, podcasts, and music. Our offices are located in Mumbai and Los Angeles, and we partner with talent, content creators and distributors globally.

At Rainshine, we are committed to building a nimble and driven company that embraces diversity while valuing curiosity, levity, generosity, virtuosity, and tenacity as our core principles.