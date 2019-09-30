Shooting of Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra's 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer' begins

Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming outing 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer' went on floors on Monday in London. The 'Badhaai Ho' actor shared the news on her Instagram stories with a message that says, "Super excited to start this new journey", tagging her co-actor Vidya and director Anuj Menon.

The 'Dirty Picture' star shared the teaser of the flick which is based on Indian writer and mental calculator, Shakuntala Devi, earlier this month. The teaser amazed the audiences as it gave them a hard time trying to spot a difference between the Vidya's on-screen character and the maths wizard's real self!

'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer' is produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film is slated to hit the theatres during summer 2020. Shakuntala's ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Although she never received any formal education her love for numbers won her several awards.

Sanya was last seen in 'Badhai Ho' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film received many appreciations and smashed box office records by surpassing Rs 200 crores worldwide. Whereas Vidya was last seen in the multi-starrer film 'Mission Mangal' alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and HG Dattatreya. The film also did wonders at the box office by crossing Rs 200 crores in the fourth week of its run. (ANI)

