Netflix Inc:

* STRANGER THINGS RENEWED FOR SEASON 4 AS NETFLIX MAKES OVERALL DEAL WITH THE DUFFER BROTHERS

* NETFLIX - RENEWED STRANGER THINGS FOR FOURTH SEASON & SIGNED SERIES CREATORS THE DUFFER BROTHERS TO A MULTI-YEAR FILM AND SERIES OVERALL DEAL Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oz9Nmy) Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)