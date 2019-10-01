Kylie Jenner's last-minute no-show threw Balmain into 'chaos mode'

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner sparked a fashion freakout after she cancelled her Paris Fashion Week appearance at the Balmain show abruptly due to health reasons. The reality TV star was signed to serve as Balmain's artistic director of makeup and take a final bow on the runway with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. She was supposed to sit in the front row at last Friday's show and also apply makeup to the models, reported Page Six.

There was a makeup meltdown when she did not turn up at the announced time due to last-minute cancellation after she reportedly checked into a hospital for flu-like symptoms. However, a fashion insider said Balmain staffers weren't feeling it. "They've been working on this deal with Kylie for over a year. It is huge, worth millions and millions of dollars. When Kylie cancelled at short notice, Balmain went into meltdown. The entire team at Balmain were in chaos mode because they lost the star of their show. They were devastated and begged her to reconsider, but she didn't," the outlet quoted the insider.

"Millions of dollars in the product had been ordered to celebrate this collaboration, and the plans had been in the works for over 12 months," the insider added. Kylie has since been promoting the makeup collection online. (ANI)

