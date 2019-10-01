'No spoilers please': Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff on 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have reached out to fans with a special message, requesting them to avoid posting spoilers about their latest release "War" . Roshan and Shroff, who play mentor and protege at loggerheads in the Sidharth Anand's action-entertainer, said they have made "War" with a lot of "blood, sweat and love" and it is something that should be enjoyed on the big screen.

"Hi guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made 'War' with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone's movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this," Hrithik tweeted on Tuesday. Tiger had a similar message to convey.

"Hey guys! Spoilers are never fun and it impacts movie watching experience and business. We have all worked really hard to make 'War' a big screen experience and I request you to protect our film, our work. Protect our spoilers and please give us lots of love," he tweeted. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik. The film will hit the screens on October 2.

