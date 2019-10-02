Christian Kane to guest star on 'Supernatural' final season

"Angels" alum Christian Kane will feature in a guest role on the 15th and final season of "Supernatural". The series, created by Eric Kripke, features Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as the two Winchester brothers who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings.

Kane will play Leo Webb, a former hunter and a friend of Ackles' Dean Winchester, reported Entertainment Weekly. The CW's dark fantasy series is executive produced by Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Eugenie Ross-Leming, and Brad Buckner.

It is produced by Warner Bros Television in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision. "Supernatural" is slated to premiere on October 10.

