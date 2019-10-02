Jordan Peele inks film deal with Universal Pictures

Filmmaker Jordan Peele has signed a multi-year film deal with Universal Picture. The pact between Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and the company will allow the filmmaker to release his next few films at the studio.

He has previously worked with Universal on 2017 blockbuster "Get Out", which earned him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and its follow-up "Us" . "Jordan has established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds," Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, said in a statement.

"We also share an important goal with Monkeypaw when it comes to increasing representation on-screen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told, and the people who tell them," she added. Peele expressed his gratitude to the studio for its "endless trust and support" during the making of both "Get Out" and "Us" .

"Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn't be more excited for what lies ahead," he added. Under the deal, Universal is developing Peele's next two films which he will direct, write, and produce.

Peele's Monkeypaw is also producing the horror film "Candyman", which he has penned with Win Rosenfeld. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie will be distributed by Universal.

