Louisa Krause joins Billy Crystal's 'Here Today'

"The Girlfriend Experience" star Louisa Krause has boarded the cast of Billy Crystal's upcoming directorial "Here Today". The veteran actor is also starring in the comedy movie alongside Tiffany Haddish. The 71-year-old actor will direct from a script he co-wrote with Alan Zweibel.

Krause is best known for playing the lead role of Anna Garner in the series "The Girlfriend Experience". Her other credits include the 2018 film "Skin" and Showtime series "Ray Donovan". "Here Today", based on Zweibel's short story "The Prize", follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Berns (Crystal), who, while slowly but surely losing his grip on reality, befriends a talented young New York street singer Emma Paige (Haddish).

Together, they form an unlikely -- yet hilarious and touching -- friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Krause, 33, will play the wife of Crystal's character.

Crystal, Haddish and Zweibel will also produce the project along with Fred Bernstein and Dominique Telson. Rick Jackson, Claudine Marrotte and Samantha Sprecher will serve as executive produce.

