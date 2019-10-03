Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott to co-parent daughter Stormi amid break

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will co-parent their daughter Stormi Webster following the split. The development comes a day after reports of the couple "taking some time apart" surfaced.

"They have split for now and are living apart. Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie," a source close to Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28 told People magazine. "They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi too much. As soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect Stormi," the insider added.

The couple, who share one-year-old Stormi, is yet to publicly confirm the news.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)