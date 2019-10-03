Ben Affleck dines out with long-time friend Laurene Powell Jobs

American actor Ben Affleck had a night to remember with long-time friend Laurene Powell Jobs. The 47-year-old actor was spotted heading to the high-end Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Tuesday night to meet Laurene Powell Jobs, who was married to Steve Jobs before his death in 2011.

A source close to the star told People that "they have been friends for a long time." Affleck donned a casual look in blue jeans, a black T-shirt and a leather jacket while Powell Jobs wore a black dress and a gray cardigan. The duo was almost there in the restaurant for about three hours.

The two have worked together on Affleck's non-profit organisation Eastern Congo Initiative since 2010 -- Powell Jobs was an early investor in the initiative, which provides grants and international advocacy for community-building initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, reported People. (ANI)

