Mark Consuelos posts adorable message for wife Kelly Ripa on B'day

American actor Kelly Ripa's husband wished her wife is the most beautiful manner. Ripa turned 49 on Wednesday. The "Live With Kelly and Ryan" co-host got a special shoutout from her husband, Mark Consuelos, who shared a series of throwback pictures.

"Happy Birthday to my Fave..I'm really glad you were born... Because let's face it, if you weren't, I would've been married 3 or 4 times by now," the doting husband joked in the caption. "Which would've been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent-teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations. Anyway, happy birthday sweetie."

According to Page Six, the couple are proud parents to three children together, 22-year-old son Michael, 18-year-old daughter Lola, and 16-year-old son Joaquin. In addition to the picture montage, Ripa also shared on her Instagram Stories, the gorgeous boxes of white flowers he sent to her. "Best husband ever...." she wrote. (ANI)

