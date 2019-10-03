Peaky Blinders Season 6 – Returning cast revealed, Annabelle Wallis’ opinion on Grace Burgess’s comeback

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is coming back soon! The Anthropoid actor Cillian Murphy has recently said that he is thrilled by the prediction that he might become the next James Bond. Alongside Tom Hiddleston, James Norton and Idris Elba, the 43-year-old Dunkirk actor is a mainstay on list of potential replacements for Daniel Craig.

"It seems to be a way of generating business for bookies. So someone who happens to be in a TV show and wears a tux occasionally in a TV show," Cillian Murphy said to GQ.

"Having said all of that, it's incredibly flattering to be in that conversation. I think it should be a woman [next]," the Irish actor added.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will see the returning of Oswald Mosley (played by Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides actor Sam Claflin). The Season 5 ended Thomas Shelby aka Tommy (Cillian Murphy) who appeared to have lost his mind and was on the verge of annihilating himself after being betrayed during his failed assassination attempt on Oswald.

Many fans believe that the imminent season will clear this cliffhanger where it ended in Season 5. The imminent season will undeniably pick up where it left off with Murphy's character Tommy including Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray and Helen McCrory as Polly Gray.

Apart from the above actors, Charlie Murphy, Packy Lee, Natasha O'Keeffe, Harry Kirton and Jordan Bolger will return to Peaky Blinders Season 6 as Jessie Eden, Johnny Dogs, Lizzie Stark, Finn Shelby and Isaiah respectively.

According to Digital Spy, there is a strong possibility for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actress Annabelle Wallis to return as Grace Burgess in Season 6 as Tommy continued to hallucinate an apparition of her throughout the previous season.

On the other hand, as far as the returning of Linda Shelby is concerned, the actress Kate Phillips said to the publication, "I'd like to think she's going to be around and maybe there might be some reconciliation, but also you know her fury is pretty palpable by the end of episode five."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on Peaky Blinders Season 6.