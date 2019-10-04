Rachel Brosnahan to star in episode of Quibi horror series '50 States of Fright'

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan is set to appear in an episode of Quibi's horror anthology series "50 States of Fright". The show, produced by Sam Raimi, will tell scary stories based on urban legends and folktales from across the US and explore the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of the country.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Asa Butterfield, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, John Marshall Jones and Ron Livingston will also feature in other episodes of the show. Production compnay Gunpowder & Sky's horror brand, Alter, is backing the show along with DIGA Studios and Pod 3.

Raimi will direct and co-write Brosnahan's episode with brother Ivan Raimi. The episode, titled "The Golden Arm" and also featuring Travis Fimmel and John Marshall Jones, will chronicle the story of a famous urban legend out of Michigan.

Raimi and Debbie Liebling will executive produce alongside Van Toffler, Tony DiSanto, Cody Zwieg, Barry Barclay, Tommy Coriale and Chris Mangano. Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, is set to launch in April next year in the US.

The mobile-only streaming service has already lined-up an impressive slate of projects in collaboration with celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Don Cheadle, Tyra Banks and Lorne Michaels.

