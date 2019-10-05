Dwayne Johnson, Dany and Hiram Garcia to produce Disney Plus docuseries 'Behind the Attraction'

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Kevin Hill from Seven Bucks Productions along with The Nacelle Company are set to produce docuseries "Behind the Attraction" for Disney+ Plus. Disney+ Plus has ordered 10 one-hour episodes, reported Variety.

The series takes viewers into the history of how popular Disney+ attractions and destinations came into existence and changed over time. It will also focus on how fans continue to obsess over these attractions. The series will feature interviews with fans as well as Disney+ Imagineers and other people behind the scenes.

Brian Volk-Weiss, Robin Henry, and Cisco Henson from The Nacelle Company are serving has executive producers. Volk-Weiss will also direct the series.

"'Behind the Attraction' is the quintessential Disney+ project. Best-in-class storytellers collaborating across multiple Disney+ units to mine and pull back the curtain on our rich Disney+ history. "Dwayne, Dany, and Seven Bucks have not only established themselves as some of the most accomplished and prolific producers across multiple genres, but have been long time valued members of The Walt Disney+ family. And Brian and Nacelle's track record, mindset, and uber-geekdom make them the ideal partners for this project. This is going to be a special series," said Dan Silver, vice president of originals - unscripted content for Disney+ Plus.

Disney Plus is set to launch in November in the US.

