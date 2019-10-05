Rachel Maddow joins CW's 'Batwoman'

American television program host Rachel Maddow has boarded the cast of The CW's "Batwoman" series in a recurring role. Maddow is cast in the role of Vesper Fairchild, who is described as a TV and radio figure who once had a romantic relationship with Bruce Wayne.

"We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham. In addition to Rachel's interest in 'Batwoman', we thought she'd be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper's penchant for snark, gossip, and criticism of female superheroes," showrunner Caroline Dries told The Hollywood Reporter. "Batwoman," which debuts this Sunday, marks the first superhero television series starring an openly gay character.

Maddow also took to Twitter to share the news of her casting. "I know no one's going to believe this is true, but it's true. I'm "Vesper Fairchild" in the new 'Batwoman' TV show that starts this Sunday night on The CW. (My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I've ever done)" she tweeted.

Maddow has previously written an introduction for a 2010 Batwoman graphic novel "Elegy.

