Cardi B and T.I. to find next big hip-hop star

Pop-icons Cardi B and T.I. are all set to find America's next big hip-hop star. According to E! News, the duo will join two other fabulous judges on the show which will feature on Netflix's new competition series 'Rhythm & Flow'.

This season, the duo will be working alongside other music industry legends Chance the Rapper and the O.G. himself-- guest star Snoop Dogg--in a brand new show unlike any other. "Authenticity" is what according to T.I. a performer needs to catch his eye. For Cardi, it's the same but with a little twist. "Just that spark," she shared with E! News.

What sets the show apart from all the other major musical competition series like 'The Voice' and 'American Idol,' T.I. shared that 'Rhythm & Flow' has a secret weapon. "We got a Cardi," the rapper joked. Cardi was quick to set him straight and claimed she's just one part of the amazing dynamic this season. "We're all fun though," she told us. "Everybody's funny. Everybody's real." (ANI)

