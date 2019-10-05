Sia reveals she is suffering from neurological disease

Singer Sia has an update on her health that she is not only suffering from chronic pain but also neurological disease. The 43-year-old pop star shared the news with her followers on Twitter on Friday and wrote that she wants others who suffer similarly to know that they do not suffer alone.

"Hey, I'm suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, Ehlers Danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going," the Grammy nominee wrote. Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, commonly known as EDS, is a group of genetic disorders, "generally characterised by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility," according to the Ehlers Danlos Society's website, reported People.

Sia added in her tweet: "Life is f---- hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone." In addition to revealing her neurological condition, Sia had previously opened about her struggle with addiction in the past.

In 2018, she sent out a celebratory tweet when she reached eight years of sobriety, offering words of hope: "Eight years sober today. I love you, keep going. You can do it." In a cover story for Billboard in 2013, Sia said that she previously "got seriously addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I was always a drinker but I didn't know I was an alcoholic. I was really unhappy being an artist and I was getting sicker and sicker." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)