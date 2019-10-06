Disney developing live-action film on 'Inspector Gadget'

Disney is working on a live-action movie based on popular 1980s cartoon series, "Inspector Gadget". The studio has roped in "Saturday Night Live" scribes Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell to pen the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, producers of Disney's live-action "Aladdin" remake, will back the project through their Rideback banner. The cartoon series was about a police inspector named Gadget type who could command an endless array of gizmos built into his body. His archenemy was Dr Claw, leader of an organization named M.A.D. It was previously adapted by Disney into a 1999 film, featuring Matthew Broderick in the lead. The film was followed by a 2003 direct-to-video sequel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)