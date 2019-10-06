'Star Trek: Picard' to premiere on January 23

"Star Trek: Picard", the new series from the sci-fi franchise based on Patrick Stewart's iconic character, is set to arrive on January 23, 2020. The CBS All Access show will see Stewart reprise the titular role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation", reported Variety.

Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora are also a part of the cast. "Picard" is the second hour-long drama from the "Star Trek" universe to arrive on the streaming service.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

