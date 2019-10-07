Pedro Almodovar says 'Pain and Glory' isn't his swan song

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar says his latest "Pain and Glory" may appear to be his last directorial, but it isn't. The film chronicles a series of reunions, some in the present and others in the past, as a film director, played by Antonio Banderas, ponders his creative decline.

"I suspect there might be something in the movie that feels like I'm saying goodbye. "Eh, I hope not. You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, but no, I absolutely want to keep on making movies," Almodovar told IndieWire.

The film is Spain's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. It also features Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Nora Navas, Julieta Serrano. The Spanish auteur said he had plans to direct his first English-language feature, in a nearly completed screenplay adapted from "five short tales by one American writer" into a story that takes place in Texas, Oakland, and Mexico.

He is also thinking about working on two shorter works -- one, an hour-long piece and the other, around 20 minutes -- and wishes to complete before shooting the film next year. "These shorter pieces I'm working on completely break tonally and thematically with the last film," Almodovar said.

