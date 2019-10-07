Madam Secretary Season 6 ep 2 synopsis revealed, Why creators decided to make it final

Finally, Madam Secretary Season 6 premiered on Sunday, October 6 after a hiatus of around 5.5 months. Unfortunately, the American political drama television series is going to end with this season.

In our previous posts on Madam Secretary Season 6, we revealed the entry of Prison Break's lead star Wentworth Miller in the final season in a recurring role Senator Mark Hanson. The season is like a whole new show.

The official synopsis of Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 1 titled 'Hail to the Chief , which was aired on October 6 was – Elizabeth must fend off a baseless investigation into her past that threatens to derail the first major legislation of her presidency; Henry squirms after his appearance on a late night show results in heightened scrutiny of his marriage.

As earlier issue of time jump was leaked, Elizabeth Adams McCord aka Bess (Téa Leoni) is currently the President of the United States. She is the first female US President. The series creators have decided to close the series while the 2020 US Election is already just a year away in real life.

"We found a way to have the best of both worlds, where we decided to jump ahead and make her president. And we get the fun of picking and choosing the moments that we go back to, so that we don't have to take even four or five episodes to do a whole campaign," the executive producer Lori McCreary said.

The spoilers suggest that Elizabeth is almost 100 days into her presidency when Madam Secretary Season 6 starts. But Michael Barnow aka Mike B. Kevin Rahm, who is a political operator who is said to drift between the United States Cabinet departments, may very well drive her crazy in the two days until that milestone. He's taken over as her chief of staff since Jay Whiteman (Sebastian Arcelus) didn't want the job (for love, not a breakdown, as he puts it), but he really wants to be a counselor to the president and work behind the scenes, as reported by TV Insider.

The series will see Elizabeth's personal assistant Blake Moran (Erich Bergen) more regularly in the final season. In the previous season, Elizabeth made good on her promise to fire him, only to rehire him as her new assistant policy advisor.

Here's the synopsis of Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 2 titled 'The Strike Zone' – Elizabeth faces mounting protests over rising fuel costs as she prepares to throw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game; Mike B. is questioned about whether the McCord campaign conspired with Iran to steal the election.

Never miss the airing of episode 2 on Sunday, October 13 on the CBS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.