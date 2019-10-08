Happy Dussehra 2019: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings and GIFs

Today Dussehra is being celebrated in India which commemorates the victory of lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. Dussehra or Vijaylakshmi is celebrated on the 10th day of Navratri. The festival symbolizes the win of truth over evil.

According to Hinduism, on this day Lord Rama killed demon Ravana and day is celebrated as Dusshera, which is derived from sanskrit word Dush means evil, and Hara means destroying.

Happy Dussehra 2019: Greetings

May Lord Rama bless you and your family. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra!

May all the obstacles get removed from your path this Dussehra. Greetings of Dussehra festival.

With devotion, determination, and dedication Ram won his people. Jay Shree Ram! Happy Dussehra!

May Lord Rama guide you and your family towards righteousness and shower blessings upon you. Happy Dussehra to you and your family.

Burn away all the stress and tension in your life this Dussehra. Wish you a prosperous Dussehra.

Happy Dussehra 2019: Quotes

"Dussehra is a festival of victory of good over evil"

"Let us create a new life by conquering five eternal evils-Kaam, Lobh, Krodh, Moh, Ahankar.."

"Every Dussehra we learn a message that light always prevails. Let us follow this rule and enjoy the festival of Dussehra."

"Let's welcome Lord Rama's blessings

"This Dussehra spread goodness around you"

May God shower his choicest wishes over you and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dusshera!