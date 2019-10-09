Nicole Byer, Nat Faxone latest additions to 'Delilah' cast

Actors Nicole Byer and Nat Faxone have joined the cast of HBO Max comedy pilot "Delilah" The show is the US adaptation of the UK-based series of the same name, created by Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan.

Kirker Butler has adapted it for the US. The story centers on Delilah, whose first step toward putting her life back together after a life-changing event is to introduce herself to a complete stranger who may or may not be her real father, and his family.

The show will feature Jessica Rothe as Delilah and Michael McKean as Tom Childs, a man who might be her father. Byer will play friendly Cassie, while Faxone will essay the role of Tom's eldest child Brian, reported Deadline.

Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor are executive producers on the project alongside Horgan and Clelia Mountford of Merman Films.

