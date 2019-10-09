Nothing can defeat the spirit of hope and optimism

In 2012, a bubbly 12-year-old girl had met with a car accident near the Khandala hill station. It took a year's struggle for Rayna Arya to come out of the coma and regain normalcy in speech but mobility issues continue to plague her even today. The resolute spirit and optimism of making it again has ensured that she continues the fight against all odds and even as she does that Rayna has now embarked on a new journey: to pen and paint her thoughts, and inspire others.

'Hope Exists', is the first collection of her poems and paintings done during the past six years, and was launched by actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. "I always wanted to become an author and I knew I had the spark in me. I started building on it and expressing my thoughts through the poems," Rayna said speaking at the launch late Monday evening.

After coming out of the coma, her banker father had arranged specialist doctors and therapists to help her come out of the trauma. After six years of treatment, Rayna can now speak but requires lots of assistance. Her mother Sonika said initially as she took to writing on a tablet, and her thoughts were a bit bitter, but she soon turned around and also took to painting.

Khanna said Rayna's poems reflect the battle within the girl, where her mind wants to say a lot, but does not have a faithful ally in the body to help her carry those forward. The author, who has recently launched an initiative to promote independence of women, also promised to soon feature Rayna in an upcoming video.

Rayna is also interested in music, as she feels the notes embedded in her heart make a resonance in her brain. In what should serve as an inspiration, Rayna, still coping with difficulties in speech, is learning music as well. Her mother appealed to parents of the differently- abled kids and the society at large not to look at such kids in any way that they despise themselves. Such children must be made to feel secure and there should not be any stigma associated, she said.

Rayna, who is now pursuing a course in literature, visual arts and social service, is already working on her second collection of poems. On asked about her message to the world, she signs off saying, "never give up because there is a better tomorrow ".

