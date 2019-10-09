'Little Things' S3 to premiere on Nov 9

The third season of Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar-starrer romantic drama series "Little Things" will start streaming on Netflix from November 9, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The show follows an everyday couple, Dhruv Vats (Sehgal) and Kavya Kulkarni (Palkar), who navigate the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the little things that make life worth living.

Sehgal, who has also penned the show, expressed excitement over the new season. "With 'Little Things', we have aspired to encapsulates the nuances and simplicity of life and maybe for this reason, it's a special show very close to our hearts. Also, we have tried to keep the story as relatable as possible and it still talks about the 'little things' of life," the actor-writer said in a statement.

Palkar, who mostly recently featured in Netflix's "Chopsticks" opposite Abhay Deol, said, "I am just eagerly waiting for the new season to start streaming on Netflix and I also cannot wait to see the audience reaction. With the new season, we will see Dhruv and Kavya embark on a new journey and take their relationship to a new level altogether." The third season has been directed by National Award winner Ruchir Arun and Sumit Aroraa. Ashwin Suresh, Anirudh Pandita, and Aditi Shrivastava have produced it.

