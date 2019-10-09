Rituparna's regret: not been able to be in planned film of

Tollywood actress Rituparna Sengupta has said it would remain a lifetime regret for her that ace director Rituparno Ghosh had planned a film with she being in a pivotal role, but the movie did not happen due to his untimely death. Rituparna had acted in two films of Ghosh - 'Dahan' (1997) and 'Utsav' (2000) - and won the national award for best actress along with Indrani Haldar for 'Dahan'.

"Ritu-da (Ghosh) had planned another film with me in an important role. He had narrated the storyline to me. But with his untimely death, that film will never happen. It will remain a lifetime regret," Rituparna told PTI. Ghosh died after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2013 at the age of 49.

Describing herself one who is hungry for characters with different shades, Rituparna said, "I think I have just been able to complete half of the roles I had wanted to portray. Another half of my dream roles still remain unrealised," said the actress who debuted with 'Shet Pathorer Thala' (1992). Rituparna said her three films - 'Limelight', 'Parcel' and 'Bidrohini' - are ready for release, while another two - 'Belasuru' and 'Datta' - are yet to be completed.

In 'Limelight' by Reshmi Mitra, which is awaiting a mid-November release, Rituparna plays a double role. Apart from playing the role of heroin, she is essaying the character of a junior artist. "My portrayal of both the characters have been inspired by persons I know but the film is fictional having no resemblance with any real-life actress," she said.

Rituparna is also enthusiastic about 'Datta', a fresh screen adaptation of Sharatchandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel. "The period-piece has been partially shot. It is a woman-centric film and the theme is still relevant in the present times," she said..

