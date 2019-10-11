Clive Owen to star alongside Julianne Moore in 'Lisey's Story'

Actor Clive Owen has boarded the cast of Apple drama "Lisey's Story", led by Julianne Moore. The eight-episode series is based on Stephen King's 2006 book of the same name.

Owen will play the role of Lisey's (Moore) husband, Scott Landon, reported Variety. King, who rarely works on the screen adaptations of his famous writings, will pen all the eight episodes of the series and will serve as executive producer.

JJ Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions will also executive produce the series." The story follows Lisey two years following Scott's death, "exploring the events that make her face amazing realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten".

Apple TV is scheduled to be launched in November.

