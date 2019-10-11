Alfonso Cuaron locks multi-year overall TV deal at Apple

Celebrated filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron has set an overall TV deal at Apple. Under the deal the multiple Oscar-winner will develop television projects exclusively for Apple's upcoming streaming service, Apple TV Plus.

According to Deadline, the pact spans five years and is a state-of-the-art deal. Gabriela Rodriguez, the filmmaker's long-time producing partner, will oversee the operations at his London-based production company, Esperanto Filmoj.

Cuaron's last project was a critically-acclaimed film "Roma" , on which he served as writer, director, producer, editor, and cinematographer. The film won three Academy Awards: best foreign-language film and best director and cinematography for Cuaron.

Apple has also locked overall deals with creators Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims and Justin Lin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)