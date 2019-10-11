Amber Riley cast as emcee in 'The Little Mermaid Live!'

"Glee" alum Amber Riley is set to turn emcee for "The Little Mermaid Live!". The hybrid musical event, that airs on ABC next month, features Auli'i Cravalho (Ariel), Queen Latifah (Ursula), Shaggy (Sebastian), Graham Phillips (Prince Eric) and John Stamos (Chef Louis).

Riley, who will appear as the emcee for the show, will present the Daughters of Triton with a special performance for King Triton and his subjects, reported Deadline. The "Little Mermaid Live", which will air under the Wonderful World of Disney banner, will be a hybrid production, featuring live performances from the cast mixed with the broadcast of the 1989 animated film.

Emmy winner Zaldy will be designing the costumes and the sets for the live production. Set to air on November 5, "The Little Mermaid Live" is produced by Done+Dusted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)