Bong Joo-Ho wants to direct episode of 'Mindhunter'

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho says if given an opportunity, he would like to direct episodes of David Fincher's critically-acclaimed Netflix series "Mindhunter". The show follows a special team within the FBI, spearheaded by agents Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), who investigate what makes serial killers tick during the '70s.

In an interview with Collider, Joon-Ho was asked one show that he would like to guest direct and the director replied, "'Mindhunter'." He further said he has read the book, "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit", which serves as the source material for the show when he was working on his 2003 crime feature "Memories of Murder".

"I'm very familiar with the original book because when I was working on 'Memories of Murder' I studied a lot about American serial killers. "And of course that book is written by the first criminal profiler, so it was basically like the bible. I'm very familiar with the serial killers featured in that book as well," Joon-Ho said.

The filmmaker is currently promoting his Palme D'Or winner "Parasite". The film, which reunites him with his muse Kang-Ho Song, is South Korea's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)