Nicolas Winding Refn to direct 'Maniac Cop' series at HBO

Filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn has set his eyes on "Maniac Cop" series as his next directorial. The project, created by HBO and Canal Plus, is an adaptation of cult hit slasher franchise that started with 1988 film of the same name, reported Variety.

The series, which will be produced by Refn’s byNWR Originals, is set in Los Angeles and is said to be told through a kaleidoscope of characters, from cop to common criminal. "A killer in uniform has uncaged mayhem upon the streets. Paranoia leads to social disorder as a city wrestles with the mystery of the exterminator in blue. Is he mere mortal, or a supernatural force?" the official plotline read.

Refn, who most recently directed Amazon series "Too Old to Die Young", will helm the show with John Hyams, reported Variety. The two will also executive produce alongside Nick Hall, Lene Borglum, Frederic Fiore, Alex Gayner, Efe Cakarel, and William Lustig.

