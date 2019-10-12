Jesse Eisenberg says 'Deadpool' movies delayed 'Zombieland 2'

Actor Jesse Eisenberg says the blame for the delay in the making of "Zombieland" sequel squarely falls on writers duo Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese as they got busy with the "Deadpool" franchise. The actor stars in "Zombieland: Double Tap" alongside Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. The film is a sequel to 2009 zombie comedy of the same name, directed by Ruben Fleischer from a script by Wernick and Reese.

Appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Eisenberg said all of them wanted a sequel for the film but the writer's commitment to "Deadpool" placed the film on hold. "We are trying to do the movie right after the first one 'cause the first one was so popular and then we just waited for the best script," Eisenberg said.

"In the meantime, the two writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, did 'Deadpool' and then we were waiting for them to finish that so they can write this. And we were all waiting, me, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, we're all waiting for the best script and it finally came in," he added. The four actors are reprising their fan-favourite characters in the sequel in which they are joined by newcomers Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch and Dan Aykroyd. "Zombieland: Double Tap" will release in the US on October 18.

