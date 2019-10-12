Jane Fonda arrested during climate change protest in Washington DC

Veteran actor Jane Fonda was arrested by police outside US Capitol here when she was participating in a climate change protest. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 81-year-old actor was among the 16 people who were taken into custody and later charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding."

"The United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the US Capitol," Eva Malecki, spokeswoman for the Capitol Police told the outlet. Video of Fonda being placed in handcuffs and escorted to a police vehicle was posted on social media. She was released hours later.

The incidents come days after the actor launched her "Fire Drill Fridays" campaign, a civil disobedience effort to raise awareness about the environmental issues.

