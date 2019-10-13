German DJ banned in China for liking Twitter post by official 'South Park' account

German DJ Zedd has been permanently banned by China for liking a tweet from the South Park official Twitter account. Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, shared the news on Twitter.

"I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet," he posted on the microblogging site. Animated show "South Park" has been targeted by China for its recent episode, "Band in China", in which it made fun of the country's censorship and had a major character deliver an epithet as a response.

China has since been pro-active in censoring "South Park" content on its own search engines and social media. Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone also released a statement regarding the show's ban, saying, "Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy.

"Xi doesn't look just like Winnie the Pooh at all. Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn's sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?"

