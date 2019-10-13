Farhan Akhtar injured during 'Toofan' shoot

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Sunday revealed he suffered a hairline fracture in his hand while shooting for his next "Toofan". The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the update.

"When nature plays Tetris... and yup, that's my first legit boxing injury... a hairline fracture on the hamate found among the carpal bones of the hand," Farhan wrote as he shared an X-ray image. "Toofan", a sports drama, is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will feature Farhan in the role of a boxer.

This will be the actor-director duo's second project post "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", a 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur and will hit the screens on October 2, 2020. It is co-produced by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.

