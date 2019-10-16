Movie to mark centenary of Sarat Chandra's 'Datta'

A Bengali period film will mark the centenary of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel 'Datta'. The movie by debutant director Nirmal Chakraborty is being shot at West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Chakraborty told PTI here on Wednesday he believes Bengali moviegoers still crave for cinematic adaptations of literary works if original storylines are followed. Rituparna Sengupta has been cast as 'Bijoya', a liberated Brahmo lady, while Joy Sengupta will essay the role of 'Naren'.

Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed was to play the role of 'Bilash Bihari' and had even shot some sequences of the movie earlier this year. "Since Ferdous is having some difficulties in getting a visa, we might have to reshoot the sequences involving him, with a fresh character. We will take a final decision in this regard by mid-November," Chakraborty said.

Sengupta said, after being offered the role, she re-read the novel and was struck by the character who was ahead of her times in many ways. "The way Nirmal da has fleshed out my character in the script, I am identifying with Bijoya in many ways. We hope the film to be released by mid-2020," she said.

'Datta' had earlier been adapted into films in 1951 and 1976. "Though my movie will also be a period film like the earlier works, it will have a distinct flavor which will be different from the past two adaptations," Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty will use songs of Rabindranath Tagore and Rajanikanta Sen in the movie.

