Entertainment News Roundup: British TV starts Brexit-free news channel; 'Panama Papers' law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal

Prince William and wife Kate see impact of climate change at Pakistan glacier

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Wednesday visited a melting glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range not far from Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, witnessing first hand the impact of climate change their trip is seeking to highlight. They flew by helicopter to the northern tip of the Chiatibo glacier, where a climate change expert explained how it was retreating.

'Panama Papers' law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal

Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm at the center of the "Panama Papers" scandal, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix, accusing the video streaming heavyweight of defamation in a new movie based on the case and seeking to stop its immanent release. The Panama Papers, which consist of millions of documents stolen from Mossack Fonseca and leaked to the media in 2016, provoked a global scandal after showing how rich and powerful clients including Russian President Vladimir Putin and soccer superstar Lionel Messi used offshore corporations to evade taxes.

Philippines' top diplomat calls for cut to 'Abominable' over China map

The foreign minister of the Philippines called on Wednesday for a cut to a scene in DreamWorks' animated film "Abominable" that shows China's unilaterally declared "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea. The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea, including areas claimed by other countries.

Jolie and Pfeiffer battle for power in 'Maleficent' sequel

The sequel to Walt Disney Co's 2014 hit "Maleficent," which begins rolling out in global theaters on Wednesday, puts three women at the center of a fight for control between humans and fairies. Angelina Jolie stars in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" as the titular villain and dark fairy godmother to Aurora, the queen of the fairies played by Elle Fanning.

Grime star Stormzy, rockers The 1975 among Q Awards winners

Rockers The 1975 and grime star Stormzy triumphed at the Q Awards in London on Wednesday, winning Q Best Act in the World Today and Q Best Solo Artist respectively at the annual ceremony hosted by British music magazine Q. Eighteen awards, some of which were voted for by readers, were handed out including new accolades Q Song of the Decade which went to singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey's 2011 hit "Video Games" and Q Best Vocal Performance given to rapper and actress Little Simz.

Wanted: Intimacy coordinators. Hollywood's fastest growing job

Two years after a sexual harassment scandal roiled Hollywood, one of the fastest growing jobs in the entertainment industry is that of the intimacy director. Fueled by the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, demand is soaring for intimacy directors or coordinators who help choreograph TV and movie scenes involving sex or nudity and ensure that actors are not exploited or made to feel uncomfortable.

Actress Felicity Huffman reports to prison for part in U.S. college scandal

"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman reported to a federal prison in California on Tuesday to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her role in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating scandal. The one-time Academy Award nominee, 56, turned herself in to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, her spokesman said in a statement.

K-pop singer decries cyber bullying after death of 'activist' star Sulli

Sulli, a former South Korean singer-actress, was a rare taboo breaker in a world where K-pop stars' every move is strictly monitored by their management, but her death has exposed the dark side of the industry that propelled a global craze. She unveiled her romantic relationship at the height of her career as a member of top girl group f(x) and was vocal about not wearing a bra, defying both the K-pop world's careful brand management and conservative social attitudes towards young women - and provoking a stream of online comment.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to pinching woman's buttocks in club

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to pinching a woman's buttocks in a nightclub last October, four months after he was charged with groping a woman in a separate incident. Manhattan prosecutors said Gooding pinched the woman at Manhattan's Tao nightclub after making a sexually suggestive remark to her earlier in the evening, and denied it when she confronted him.

Bored by Brexit? British TV starts Brexit-free news channel

After three years of Brexit crisis, Sky News is betting that some viewers are so bored by the divorce drama that there is a market for a channel dedicated to news that has nothing to do with Britain's exit from the European Union. Ever since the 2016 referendum, British politicians have been debating how, on what terms and whether the United Kingdom should leave though with just over two weeks to go until the latest Brexit deadline of Oct. 31 little is unclear.

